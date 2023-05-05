Organon & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $22.17 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.