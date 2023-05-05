Organon & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $22.17 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

