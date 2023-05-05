Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE OEC traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. 825,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,683. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons

Several research firms have recently commented on OEC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $5,473,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

