Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR) in the last few weeks:
- 5/3/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$27.00.
- 4/18/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00.
- 4/18/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$27.00.
- 4/17/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00.
- 4/10/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/10/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$24.50 to C$28.00.
- 4/5/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$25.50.
TSE:OR opened at C$23.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$24.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
