Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR) in the last few weeks:

5/3/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$27.00.

4/18/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

4/18/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

4/17/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

4/10/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$24.50 to C$28.00.

4/5/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$25.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:OR opened at C$23.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total transaction of C$276,750.00. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $655,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

