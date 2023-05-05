Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 0.3%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.61. 129,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 77,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 18.79, a current ratio of 18.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 245,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 46,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

