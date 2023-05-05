Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.17 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:OMI opened at $13.55 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Articles

