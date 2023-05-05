Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. 3,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

