PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $56,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,873 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,533. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

