Papa John’s International, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $76.53 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.