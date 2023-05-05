Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 130.50% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the sale, the president now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock worth $657,863. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 76.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Par Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.