Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Stock Price Down 4%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.