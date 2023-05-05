Paragon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,868,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $301.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

