Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.86. 52,305,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,040,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

