Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 34,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 58,668 shares.The stock last traded at 18.87 and had previously closed at 19.04.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of 24.81 and a 200 day moving average of 23.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of 8.13 billion for the quarter.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.