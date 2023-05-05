Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.86

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 35543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 13.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 213,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.