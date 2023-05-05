Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.86

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 35543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.
Paramount Global Stock Up 2.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARAP)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.