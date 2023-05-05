Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

