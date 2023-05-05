Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded up $11.01 on Friday, reaching $333.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

