Parker Shi Buys 4,780 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.