Parkland (TSE:PKI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.65

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.65 and traded as high as C$31.64. Parkland shares last traded at C$30.86, with a volume of 627,741 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.67.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). Parkland had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of C$8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.0213178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

