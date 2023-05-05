Patria Investments Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of PAX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 364,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $767.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Patria Investments by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.