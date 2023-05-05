PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $100.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.90.

PDD opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. PDD has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,727,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,100,000 after purchasing an additional 206,602 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PDD by 7.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,226,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,323 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 38.6% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of PDD by 7.1% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

