PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $32.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 1,774,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

