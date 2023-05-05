Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.45

Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.45 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.51). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 346,102 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2,035.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.54.

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

