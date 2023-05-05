Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 2,175 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.09% of Booking worth $67,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $12.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,591.06. The stock had a trading volume of 325,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,241. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,582.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,275.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,736.08.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

