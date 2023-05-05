Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 328,341 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $56,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 468,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

