Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters Sells 8,524 Shares

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

