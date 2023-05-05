Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Reduced by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

