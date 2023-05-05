Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $231.00 million-$237.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

PRFT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,419. Perficient has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,422 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

