Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGYF remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. Perpetual Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.