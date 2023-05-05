Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Perpetual Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGYF remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. Perpetual Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perpetual Energy (PMGYF)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.