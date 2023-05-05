PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Up 0.5%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.74. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period.

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

