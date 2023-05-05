PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0.1% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.18 and last traded at $99.16. 786,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,069,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.10.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

