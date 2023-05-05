Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95.4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.12. 495,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,983. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $104,067,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after acquiring an additional 474,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

