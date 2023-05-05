Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Sells $256,198.50 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.17. 117,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.80 and a 200 day moving average of $138.19. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.