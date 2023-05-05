Piper Sandler Cuts WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $29.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSBC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

