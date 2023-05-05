Piper Sandler Lowers Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target to $31.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBIN stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $81,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,854 shares of company stock valued at $210,784. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.