Piper Sandler Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $125.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.37.

EXPE opened at $89.17 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

