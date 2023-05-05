Pirate Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $64,694.91 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $59.96 million and approximately $64,694.91 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00125166 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,200,722 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

