Planning Directions Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,392. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

