Planning Directions Inc. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,089,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $726,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,623 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 16,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,718. The stock has a market cap of $363.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

