Planning Directions Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.50. 115,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,534. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.