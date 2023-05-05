Planning Directions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 7,213,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,979,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

