Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PLYA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. 2,042,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,694,033 shares in the company, valued at $25,539,432.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at $964,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,560. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

