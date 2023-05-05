Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Playtika updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 1,192,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Playtika has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $5,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,310,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,947,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock worth $635,919,313. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Playtika by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Playtika by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Playtika by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

