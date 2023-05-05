Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLUG. Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

PLUG stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

