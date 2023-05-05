Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$12.72 and a one year high of C$23.05. The firm has a market cap of C$284.54 million, a PE ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.75 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.7640643 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris Renewable Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Marc Murnaghan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$26,220.00. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PIF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Further Reading

