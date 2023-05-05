Polkadot (DOT) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00019759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and approximately $110.87 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001497 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,310,087,916 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,809,039 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network.
