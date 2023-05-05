Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Raised by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Pool accounts for about 4.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

POOL traded up $4.53 on Friday, hitting $349.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,942. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

