Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) vs. Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Critical Analysis

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integer and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Integer alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 1 2 0 2.67 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $89.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than Positron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

98.4% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integer and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.44 billion 1.86 $66.38 million $2.03 39.75 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Volatility & Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 4.71% 9.54% 4.75% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Integer beats Positron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Positron

(Get Rating)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company, which engages in the provision of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. It operates through the Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals segments. It offers economical, end-to-end solutions for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.