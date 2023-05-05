Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

POWI stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.44. 617,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $488,323.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,925,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $139,670.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,992.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $488,323.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,925,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,006 shares of company stock worth $4,464,920. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

