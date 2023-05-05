PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 105,365 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up approximately 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.23% of PPG Industries worth $64,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 183,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,830. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries



PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

