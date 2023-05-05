PPL (NYSE:PPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. PPL updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. 5,710,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. PPL has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 3,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

